COVID-19: Thane district sees 1,745 new cases, 12 fatalities

With the addition of 1,745 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,94,580, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With 12 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 11,725. The mortality rate is 1.68 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,451 while the overall death toll is 3,358, a district official said.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 28,286 fresh coronavirus cases, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Wit this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 75,35,511 and the death toll jumped to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 new cases.

Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 2,845, the department said.

Out of these, 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered, the bulletin added.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:26 PM IST