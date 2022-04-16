e-Paper Get App
COVID-19: Thane district reports two cases

PTI | Updated on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Thane: With the addition of two coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,875, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,603, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:55 PM IST