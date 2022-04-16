COVID-19: Thane district reports two cases

Thane: With the addition of two coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,875, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,603, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:55 PM IST