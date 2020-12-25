COVID-19: Thane district reports 416 new cases, nine deaths

With the addition of 416 coronavirus positive cases, Thane district's total case count has gone up to 2,40,619, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The fatality count in the district increased to 5,910 with the virus claiming nine more lives during the day.

As 2,30,432 patients recuperated, the recovery rate of the district reached 95.76 per cent. There are 4,277 active cases at present, while the district's mortality rate is 2.46 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count reached 44,024and the death toll 1,180, another official said.