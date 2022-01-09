COVID-19: Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar tests positive

Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

He further urged people who were in contact with him to get tested immediately, if they have symptoms.

Union Minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve also tested COVID 19 positive on Saturday.

"After experiencing corona symptoms, I tested positive. All workers should note that I am in isolation for the next few days on the advice of a doctor. Those who came in contact with me should test and take care of themselves,’’ he said.

Earlier on January 6, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai tested positive for the virus.

Earlier last week, three Shiv Sena leaders including urban development minister Eknath Shinde, party MP Arvind Sawant and the Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai are tested COVID-19 positive. Besides, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar was also detected positive.

Shinde was tested for the second time since last one year.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:39 PM IST