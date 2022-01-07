COVID-19 surge: Police to be told to register offences to curb gatherings, says Rajesh Tope

As Maharashtra is heading for a third wave of COVID-19, the state government will soon direct the police and local administration to register offences to control large gatherings, said public health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. He further stated that the administration will also be told to fine those without masks in the public spaces.

Tope, who on Thursday ruled out the possibility of weekend lockdown or closure of Mumbai local trains, said that the state government may introduce more curbs if the virus continues to spread rapidly, he said, adding that the Chief Minister will take a final decision in this regard.

Tope said that despite the surge in cases there has been no pressure on hospitals or on the demand for oxygen. He further urged people to get fully vaccinated. ‘’There is no reason to panic. However, the eligible persons should get themselves fully vaccinated as the vaccine plays an important role in combating the virus,’’ he noted.

He further said that schools have been closed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune due to the high positivity rates in the districts. However, there is no proposal yet for the closure of schools in other districts, he added.

The minister clarified that imposition of restrictions on temples, theaters was not yet under the government’s consideration but the government will take a call after reviewing the ground level situation amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases. He reiterated that the citizens should strictly follow the recent curbs introduced by the government and thereby avoid crowding in a bid to control the spread of virus infection.

Tope said the police will take stern action against a gang, which was caught in Dharavi, giving vaccination certification after charging Rs 1,000.

The minister said the district administration has been asked to increase the pace of vaccination and added that the precautionary dose will be administered from January 10 as per the Centre’s guidelines.

