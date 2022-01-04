e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

COVID-19 surge in Pune: Latest update on review meet held by PMC, here's what mayor Murlidhar Mohol has to say

Mohol conducted the meet against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.
FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19 surge in Pune: Latest update on review meet held by PMC, here's what mayor Murlidhar Mohol has to say | Twitter

Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, mayor Murldihar Mohol held a review meeting today.

Maharashtra deputy CM ajit Pawar on Tuesday informed that no physical sessions will be held for students of classes 1st to 8th amid rising COVID-19 cases.

After the meet, he took to Twitter to tell residents to not worry but to be careful.

"Although the number of new COVID-19 cases are increasing, the majority of patients are asymptomatic and have mild symptoms. Considering the possibility of a third wave, our healthcare system is well equipped and Pune residents should take care of themselves and their families without any worries," he noted.

He also informed about the preparedness of the civic body to deal with the probable third wave.

"Squads will be further activated to take action against those who do not follow the rules. These squads will be ready to take action against the violators," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
