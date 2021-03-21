COVID-19: Strict curfew will be imposed in Nanded district for 11 days, says Ashok Chavan

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nanded district, Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan has announced the imposition of a strict curfew for 11 days. The curfew will begin from March 24, the senior Congress leader said on Twitter.

"The COVID-19 situation in Nanded district is worrisome. A review meeting was held this morning through video conferencing with the chief officers in the district. I directed the district administration to take all necessary measures to control the infection immediately," Chavan said in Marathi.

"In public interest, the District Collector has decided to impose curfew in the entire Nanded district for 11 days from midnight on March 24. The administration is taking care that the supply of essential commodities and essential services will not be affected. We request citizens should cooperate," he added.