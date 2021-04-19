COVID-19: Streets in Mumbai wear deserted look amid Section 144 imposition

Streets wore a deserted look in Mumbai following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from 14 April.

The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on 1 May. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the Chief Minister announced.