Maharashtra approaches 13,000-mark with 687 cases on Sunday; Mumbai accounts for 21 out of 27 deaths

There were 687 fresh coronavirus cases and 27 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the count to 12,974, with 548 deaths until now. Health experts have attributed the rise in numbers to aggressive testing.

Of the 27 fatalities reported on Sunday, 21 were from Mumbai, four from Pune and one each in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai.

Health experts said Mumbai has become the epicentre of the outbreak, with the highest number of cases and death and remains the state's biggest concern. “Of the 12,974 cases recorded in Maharashtra, 67 per cent were in Mumbai alone. The city accounted for 63 per cent of the 548 deaths in the state,” said an official.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 441 new corona cases and 21 deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in the city is 8,613, including 343 deaths, so far. The mortality rate in the city currently stands at 3.98 per cent.

Civic officials also attributed the giant jump to the number of cases being reported by private laboratories. “Of the 441 new cases, 94 cases were reported from Dharavi, which had the highest single-day toll so far, including two deaths. So far 1,804 have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in the city,” said an official.

There were 12 men and nine women among the 21 deaths recorded on Sunday. Civic officials said 10 of the deceased had co-­morbiditeis like diabetes, hypertension and asthma, while in seven cases, there were age-related factors. While nine of the deceased were in the 40 to 60 years' age group, 11 were above 60.

“We have reported a few deaths in the below-40 age group but the majority in this category too had underlying conditions,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The biggest worry for officials in Mumbai is to contain the disease before the arrival of the monsoon in June. Preparations must be made to deal with monsoon-related ailments so that local workers are not exhausted. “We need early containment of this pandemic, because we need to prepare ourselves for other seasonal outbreaks,” the official said.

Meanwhile, 20 Central public health teams from the ministry of health and family welfare are being sent to the 20 districts reporting the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the country.