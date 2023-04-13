COVID-19 Spike in Maharashtra: 9 deaths in state; highest single-day toll since August 2022 | ANI/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Nine people succumbed to COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Wednesday, the highest single day toll reported since August 6, 2022. This has taken the total number of deaths in the state to 1,48,470 fatalities. Two of those who succumbed to COVID in the last 24 hours were from the city. This has raised the city's COVID toll to 19,752.

1,115 news cases recorded

The state recorded 1,115 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since September 7 when 1,094 cases were logged in, taking the total number to 81,52,291. Of the cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, Mumbai accounted for 320, which is also the highest since September 7 when 316 cases were recorded in a single day.

India sees a sharp jump in COVID cases

The country recorded 7,830 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp jump since Tuesday when 5,675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union health ministry.

This is the highest in 223 days, with the country having recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year, according to the ministry.

Officials say COVID moving towards endemic stage

Meanwhile, official sources said on Wednesday that COVID is moving towards endemic stage: thus the cases may rise for 10-12 days and subside after that. However, hospitalisation is low and is expected to remain low, despite the rise in cases, the sources said.