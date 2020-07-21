COVID-19 shockers in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 3 brothers die in 9 days of each other; couple leave behind 13-year-old daughter

Two shocking cases have taken place in the twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. A family lost three brothers due of COVID-19 in nine days of each other and in another case, a husband and wife died due to the virus within a span of 14 days, leaving behind a 13-year-old daughter.

According to IANS, three brothers - Diliprao Kalapure, 61, Dnyaneshwar Kalapure, 63 and Popatrao Kalapure, 66 - were admitted to the same hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad - where they succumbed in quick succession on July 10, July 15 and July 17, respectively.

A boy in the Kalapure family had first tested positive of COVID-19 on July 5. Later, another 17 members of the joint family also tested positive and they were all admitted together at a private hospital.

Diliprao was the first to be rushed to the ICU, followed by the other two brothers, and as they experienced breathing problems, all three were kept on the ventilator. However, within the next nine days, the three brothers succumbed while under treatment.

In another case, a couple who lived in a residential society at Indrayani Nagar died of COVID-19 within a span of 14 days. While the wife died at YCM Hospital in the twin-city, the husband died after being discharged from the hospital, reported Indian Express. He had asked home isolation as he had no symptoms, and wanted to take care of his only daughter. The husband suffered from a kidney ailment, said the Dean of the hospital.

The society residents are taking care of the 13-year-old girl, said a local leader.

Meanwhile, PCMC recorded 643 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and the total rose to 11,681. The death toll in the twin-city is 209.