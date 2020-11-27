COVID-19: Sex workers in Maharashtra to get financial assistance of ₹5,000/month

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday announced that it will provide assistance to sex workers in Maharashtra from October to December.
In this scheme, the financial aid of Rs 5,000 per month will be given to the sex workers for the three months - October, November, December.
The state government, on Thursday, issued an order regarding the matter. Yashomati Thakur, Women and Child Development Minister of Maharashtra said that the state government will be spending over Rs 50 crore towards the scheme.
She also stated that a special allowance will also be extended towards sex workers who have school-going children. In this, an allowance of additional Rs 2,500 will be given to them.
She further informed that the government has identified 31,000 beneficiaries for the same. The sex workers across the country have been facing an unprecedented challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count on Thursday crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light, a health official said. The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813, he said.
A total of 4,815 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,68,538.
With this, the number of active patients reached 85,963.
Mumbai city reported 1,147 new coronavirus cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,79,744 while its death toll rose to 10,740 with 15 new fatalities.
The state has so far conducted 1,05,47,333 tests.
(With input from PTI)