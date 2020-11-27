COVID-19: Sex workers in Maharashtra to get financial assistance of ₹5,000/month

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday announced that it will provide assistance to sex workers in Maharashtra from October to December.

In this scheme, the financial aid of Rs 5,000 per month will be given to the sex workers for the three months - October, November, December.

The state government, on Thursday, issued an order regarding the matter. Yashomati Thakur, Women and Child Development Minister of Maharashtra said that the state government will be spending over Rs 50 crore towards the scheme.

She also stated that a special allowance will also be extended towards sex workers who have school-going children. In this, an allowance of additional Rs 2,500 will be given to them.