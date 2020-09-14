COVID-19 RT-PCR testing facility set up at Mumbai airport for arrivals

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has launched an express COVID-19 RT-PCR testing facility for all passengers arriving at the airport, and further plans to extend the service for passengers departing from CSMIA as well. The RT-PCR testing facility has been made available around the clock at a reasonable cost to all passengers.

According to a statement released by the airport authorities, the facility has been set up near the exit gates of the airport for all the arriving passengers, at a minimal charge of ₹1600 onwards. Earlier, as per the directive by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), airports were directed to implement a testing facility at the airport for international transit passengers booked on a connecting domestic flight. The CSMIA, however, expanded this facility to all passengers arriving at the airport.

To avail the service, passengers can make an online booking on www.suburbandiagnostics.com or register themselves at the helpdesk set up at the arrival terminal to enroll for the RT-PCR test and receive a digital and physical copy of the test report in under 8 hours. Upon submission of test samples, passengers will be guided to a waiting lounge, after which those who have tested negative will be allowed to proceed with a stamp indicating a home quarantine by the state officials. In case a passenger's report is positive, they will be transferred by the state authorities to a designated institution.

Meanwhile, international arriving passengers exiting at CSMIA could display the results of the RT-PCR test to opt out of the institutional quarantine and instead observe a 14-day home quarantine, after filling out an online self declaration form and uploading the results within 96 hours before the journey. The CSMIA also plans to further extend the RT-CPR test service to passengers departing from the airport shortly wherein the report could be emailed to them.