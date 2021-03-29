COVID-19: Resto-bars violating norms in Navi Mumbai, seven more fined by special squad

The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took action against seven more restaurants and bars in the city for not following COVID norms and collected a total of Rs 3.5 lakh fines from them, Rs 50,000 from each of them. Earlier, the squad had sealed three restaurants and bars and imposed Rs 50,000 to four other such units for flouting the norms.

The civic body had expedited action against violators in the city following a sudden rise in COVID 19 cases. The civic administration has taken a number of measures to contain the spread of COVID cases including setting time and occupancy in bars and restaurants.

According to a senior civic official, 5 out of the 31 vigilance teams set up at the headquarters level to take action against the violators have been directed to work with the police to take action against the violators at night.

On Saturday night the squad took action against the owner of restaurants and bars in Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada and Koparkhairane areas and collected a total of Rs 3.50 lakh as fines from them. For the first two violations, the civic body will impose Rs 50,000 fines. However, if the violation is found a third time, the civic body will close such units where they are restaurants and bars of a mall.