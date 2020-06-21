COVID-19 Recruitment: Encouraging response to MBMC’s call for Medicos in Mira Bhayandar

While the doctors have temporarily abandoned their duties over fear of being infected, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is fortunate to receive an encouraging response to its call for hiring additional medical manpower for its upcoming COVID care centers and dedicated hospitals on a contractual basis.

Hundreds of aspirants have applied for the temporary medical posts in the MBMC which is struggling to cope with an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the twin-city. This is in sharp contrast to other civic bodies in the MMR region which have received poor response to such recruitment drives amidst the pandemic.

The number of patients in the twin-city has shot up from 757 on June 1 to 2,152 on June 20 in the past two weeks which has increased massive burden on its existing health-care infrastructure, consequently exerting tremendous pressure on the medical and paramedical staff.

In order to give them some relief and get additional medical manpower for its upcoming Covid care centers and dedicated hospitals, the civic administration has embarked on a drive to hire nearly 819 medicos including- physicians anesthetist, medical officers (MBBS and Ayush), attendant’s, pharmacist, technicians for x-ray, electrocardiogram and laboratory on a temporary basis.

“Yes, we have received an encouraging response from aspiring medicos. Scrutiny process was on to shortlist the eligible contenders,” confirmed civic chief Chandrakant Dange.

Apart from exploring other viable options, two community halls and an equal number of parking lots in the twin-city have already been tagged to create new facilities with additional 700 beds to mount a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city. The MBMC is also upgrading facilities at its dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar (west).