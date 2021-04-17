COVID-19: Railways to impose up to Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in trains and premises

Amid unprecedented spike in COVID-19, Railways has decided to impose Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in the premises.
Railways are taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the specific guidelines is to wear face masks/covers. Fine upto Rs 500 shall be imposed on persons for not wearing a face mask in Railway premises, informed Railway officials.
The Railway department said that it is important to avoid unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life or public health.
"To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus to ensure the wearing of face mask/face cover by all persons at railway premises including trains, fines (up to Rs 500) shall be imposed under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from the persons not wearing mask/face cover in Railway premises (including trains)," said a Railway official.
Central Railway also appealed to passengers to wear masks properly, wash hands regularly with soap/water, use sanitizer, and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
