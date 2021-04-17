COVID-19: Railways to impose up to Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in trains and premises

Amid unprecedented spike in COVID-19, Railways has decided to impose Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in the premises.

Railways are taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the specific guidelines is to wear face masks/covers. Fine upto Rs 500 shall be imposed on persons for not wearing a face mask in Railway premises, informed Railway officials.

The Railway department said that it is important to avoid unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life or public health.