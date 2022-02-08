COVID-19: Pune reports 964 new cases

The Pune city recorded 964 new cases and 2075 new recoveries. Total 5000 tests are done in the city. City still has 11000 active cases.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,107 new coronavirus cases, 329 less than the day ago, and 57 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 16,035 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 78,16,243, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,155, the department said in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,73,069 after 16,035 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 96,069 active cases.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,436 new cases and 24 fatalities.

According to the department, till date, a total of 3,334 patients infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 96.89 per cent, it said.

Currently, 6,39,490 people are in home isolation and another 2,412 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

With 1,13,622 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,57,68,634, it said.

Maharashtra's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 5.4 per cent.

The Pune administrative region recorded 2,136 new cases, followed by Nashik (1,048), Nagpur (1,033), Mumbai (868), Akola (360) Aurangabad (250), Kolhapur (229) and the Latur region (183), the bulletin said.

Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.

Of the 57 fatalities, the Pune region reported 35 followed by nine in Mumbai region, four each from Nagpur and Nashik regions, three from Latur, one each from Kolhapur and Aurangabad regions.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,16,243; fresh cases 6,107; death toll 1,43,155; recoveries 75,73,069; active cases 96,069; total tests 7,57,68,634.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:18 PM IST