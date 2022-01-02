COVID-19: Pune reports 524 new cases today, PMC to hold review meet tomorrow; more curbs expected

Pune recorded 524 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.





With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,514. 6.8k tests were conducted today.

Meanwhile, against this backdrop of the COVID-19 surge, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has called a meeting of the Municipal Commissioner and health officials on Monday, January 3. Decisions on schools and other curbs are expected in the meet.

गेल्या ४-५ दिवसांपासून वाढणारी नव्या कोरोनाबाधितांची संख्या लक्षात घेता आरोग्य यंत्रणा आणि महापालिकेची सज्जता याचा बैठकीद्वारे आढावा उद्या घेत आहे. मुंबईइतकी मोठी वाढ पुण्यात नसली, तरी आपण अधिकची काळजी घेत आहोत. आरोग्य यंत्रणेच्या सज्जतेसह उपाययोजनांवरही बैठकीत चर्चा करणार आहे. — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) January 2, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 06:57 PM IST