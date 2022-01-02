e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

COVID-19: Pune reports 524 new cases today, PMC to hold review meet tomorrow; more curbs expected

With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,514.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: BL Soni

Photo: BL Soni

Advertisement

Pune recorded 524 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.

With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,514. 6.8k tests were conducted today.

Meanwhile, against this backdrop of the COVID-19 surge, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has called a meeting of the Municipal Commissioner and health officials on Monday, January 3. Decisions on schools and other curbs are expected in the meet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Advertisement