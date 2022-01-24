COVID-19: Pune district reports 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today

Pune district reported 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today.
Pune Municipal corporation numbers:
Active patients: 46,302
New patients: 3,377 (6,09,756)
Discharge: 3,931 (5,54,255)
Tests: 12,543 (42,49,507)
Death: 7 (9, 1999)
पुणे कोरोना अपडेट : सोमवार, दि. २४ जानेवारी २०२२— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) January 24, 2022
◆ उपचार सुरु : ४६,३०२
◆ नवे रुग्ण : ३,३७७ (६,०९,७५६)
◆ डिस्चार्ज : ३,९३१ (५,५४,२५५)
◆ चाचण्या : १२,५४३ (४२,४९,५०७)
◆ मृत्यू : ७ (९,१९९)#PuneFightsCorona #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/KEiwLNf90g
#COVID19 | Pune reports 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today. pic.twitter.com/vWnbQXCSmb— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
