Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

COVID-19: Pune district reports 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Pune district reports 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today | AFP Photo

Pune district reported 7,984 new cases and 14 deaths today.

Pune Municipal corporation numbers:

  • Active patients: 46,302

  • New patients: 3,377 (6,09,756)

  • Discharge: 3,931 (5,54,255)

  • Tests: 12,543 (42,49,507)

  • Death: 7 (9, 1999)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
