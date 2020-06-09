COVID-19 patient found dead after going 'missing' from hospital in Mumbai; BMC orders probe

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a probe into the mystery death of a Covid-19 patient -- who went missing from a suburban civic hospital and later his body was found a few km away -- here on Tuesday.

Taking a serious view of the alleged incident, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for an assessment and ordered the inquiry.

Accompanied by BMC Health Committee Chairman Ameya Ghole, Pednekar termed the incident as "unfortunate", which happened despite a professional private security agency being deployed at the hospital along with CCTVs.