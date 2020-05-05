COVID-19: Panvel crosses 100 cases, NMMC nears 350 mark

50 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 9 days under PMC jurisdiction. On April 26, the total number of positive cases was 52 and it reached 102 on May 4.

However, 38 persons have already been discharged after they were cured of the virus and 62 persons are already admitted while two deaths have been reported so far.

Among 9 positive cases reported on May 4, five cases found in Kamothe, two each in Kharghar and Panvel. However, the majority of infected are those who commuted Mumbai for works related to essential services or people who had in contact with them. As per the report, doctors, nurses, and civic conservancy workers are major contributors in the PMC area.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases of coronavirus under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had already crossed 300 on Sunday and with 34 new cases reported on Monday, the total numbers reached 348. In the last two days, 59 positive cases reported under the NMMC jurisdiction.

On Monday, 34 new were reported from seven of the eight wards of NMMC. Maximum positive cases reported from Koparkhairane with 10 followed by Digha and Ghansoli with 8 and 6 cases.

A total of 11 new cases reported from people working in the APMC or who came close to them. So far, 74 people have already infected from APMC Vashi directly or coming close to infected persons.

There is also a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in Panvel Grameen where 9 positive cases reported on Monday. The total infected cases reached 31 of which 9 persons have been discharged. Of the total 9 cases of Monday, four cases reported from newly developed node Ulwe. A traffic cop has also been tested positive while three members of a family mother and her two children including a one-year-old baby were tested positive. The husband of the woman was also tested positive. The building has been declared sealed and declared as a containment zone by the revenue department of Raigad district.