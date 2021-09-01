COVID-19 vaccinations and control a big challenge for BMC as festival season begins and possibility of third wave looms large

A sudden spike in coronavirus cases following Onam festival has been for the entire country to see. Of the total cases being reported from all the states, almost 80 per cent are from Kerala.

Even as the threat of a third wave continues to loom, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to begin in less than a fortnight. In a matter of concern, there has been a slight rise in the number of coronavirus cases in certain parts of Mumbai, too, with cluster cases being reported from a few housing societies. A big challenge facing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government is, of course, to control the impending surge in its tracks.

The Free Press Journal takes a closer look at this daunting challenge, and the preventive measures and protocols being put into place.

To begin with, the BMC has decided to amp up testing to nearly 60,000 from next week. Until midApril, the civic body was conducting 40,000-50,000 tests, which dropped below 30,000 during the lockdown.

Civic officials said though the dreaded Delta-plus variant is still not a ‘variant of concern’, it has been in Maharashtra since April. Recently, 128 samples were detected with the Delta variant after the BMC conducted genome sequencing on 194 samples collected from city’s hotspots. Civic officials have said that increasing testing and genome sequencing will help the state soldier against coronavirus.

According to the BMC dashboard, 10,25,610 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the last 30 days; on an average, 34,187 tests were conducted every day. While an average of 50,000 tests were conducted per day in Mumbai mid-April, it has now come down to a daily average of 30,000-40,000.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said though there has been a surge in the last one week, increased testing would cover most of the population before the dreaded third wave possibly hits. “As everything is opening up gradually, cases are rising. We want to diagnose at the earliest and provide treatment to those contracting the infection. Further lifting of curbs would mean more cases, which is why we have decided to increase testing,” he said. Moreover, in the last 12 days, the civic body has twice conducted more than 50,000 tests.

The urgent appeal is that citizens should get tested either if they are symptomatic or if they come into contact with any Covid-positive patient. The BMC has 250 centres where free testing camps are conducted. All ward officers have been directed to immediately test the close contacts of patients to avoid further transmission. They have also been asked to keep a close eye on families that report more than one patient, with their samples being sent for genome sequencing.

Get the contacts ASAP

Earlier, the BMC tested the close contacts of patients after four to five days if they developed symptoms; until then, they were advised to stay at home. However, it was found that people in home quarantine were not adhering to Covid-19 norms. As a result, there has been a shift in policy, with contacts being tested within a day.

Kakani said, “We have changed the testing policy for high-risk contacts and have begun to test them on day one of tracing them. Even as we keep an eye on the surge during the festival season, the positivity rate has only marginally risen.”

Experts believe the city needs to continue with increased testing despite the low positivity rate. Doctors from the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force said Mumbai can’t be considered in isolation. They said the cases are gradually coming down across the state, but not everywhere in the country. “To say that the second wave is over and cases have declined drastically, we should wait till September-end and then relook at the numbers,” said a member of the task force.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the task force, said, “We may record a lower positivity rate during this time, but until we have it below 1%, testing in large numbers is a better strategy.” He said if contacts are traced within 24 hours of detecting cases and the civic body targets areas with more cases, eventually there will be isolated cases and not clusters. “We can’t slack off if cases dip,” he said.

Dr Mala Kaneria, consultant in the department of infectious diseases at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said the third wave might hit between September and October. She said to bolster the city’s defence, the BMC has decided to ramp up testing. “Newer variants have displayed shorter incubation periods due to which it’s important to test more, something that the civic body has begun.”

Dr Sushrut Ganpule, consulting pulmonologist from Pune’s Jupiter Hospital, said the Delta variant created a huge challenge for hospitals during the second wave. Now, with cases of Delta-plus variant (with higher transmissibility) rising across the country, including Maharashtra, higher testing is needed. “We have to be very careful for the next couple of months. People need to continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour like using masks, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding gatherings,” he said.

The buck stops with ward offices

After nine of the 24 municipal administrative wards in the city reported more than 100 cases in the last seven days, the BMC initiated zone-wise meetings to analyse the cause. Civic officials said there is a need for strict vigilance in each ward as citizens are still not adhering to Covid-19 norms.

According to the BMC’s dashboard, from August 23-29, 140 cases were recorded in Andheri West, followed by 138 in H-West (Bandra), 134 in G-North (Dadar), 131 each in F-North (Matunga) and R-South (Kandivali), 126 in R-Central (Borivali), 109 in D ward (Grant Road), 103 in K-East (Andheri East) and 104 in E ward (Byculla).

Kakani said the BMC will review each ward in the next two days, and will instruct all ward officers to strictly follow the three Ts (Testing, Tracing and Treatment). Ward officers have also been asked to send samples for genome sequencing. “We do not want to leave any loopholes which will impact us during the third wave. I will be holding meetings with all zonal and ward officers on the issue,” Kakani said.

A senior civic officer from the BMC’s public health department said, “As a general trend during the second wave, we noticed that Mumbai reported more cases from suburban residential buildings, in contrast to the first wave last year, where more cases were witnessed in slums.”

With cluster cases being reported from housing societies, the BMC has been forced to seal 27 buildings in the last few days. On Monday, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed civic officials to strictly implement containment measures. As reported by the Free Press Journal on Tuesday, there will now be police deployment outside sealed buildings and access will be restricted.

Ramping up vaccination

The BMC plans to reserve two days a week only for those awaiting their second shot of Covid-19 vaccination.

As per data available on August 30, 93,05,662 beneficiaries out of the city’s 1.3 crore population have been vaccinated – 68,15,808 have already received their first dose, while 24,89,854 are fully vaccinated. Moreover, over 1.9 million citizens were vaccinated in the city between August 1 and August 28. In the corresponding period last month, 1.4 million people were vaccinated.

Civic officials said they would have vaccinated more than 80 per cent of the population with the first dose had they not faced supply problems. Kakani said the civic body can vaccinate 1.5 lakh citizens every day, but they have managed to administer only between 40,000 and 60,000 doses every day due to a shortage. On several occasions, the BMC had to cancel or suspend its drives. Kakani said the BMC wants to administer at least the first dose to 80 per cent of the population prior to another wave.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope recently said there are around five lakh people waiting for their second dose. The civic body is planning to prioritise the vaccination of this section; meetings are being held to reserve any two days every week for those awaiting their second dose. Kakani said as per the data, the civic body has vaccinated 74 per cent of Mumbai’s population above 18 years of age with at least the first dose.

The estimated population over the age of 18 is 96.7 lakh and only 24.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. While 8,97,525 citizens were eligible for a second dose in August, only 85,698 got the jab by August 31.

“This month we have vaccinated more than two lakh people in a single day and more than one lakh beneficiaries were administered doses in a single day twice. We can only hope we get adequate stock on time so that the drive is not hampered,” Kakani said. Senior civic officials said based on the current flow of vaccination, they cannot set any deadline on when the entire population will be vaccinated, though Chahal had said they will try to vaccinate the entire population by November.

Dr Pandit said, “It is a logical calculation that Mumbai should be able to vaccinate its remaining citizens by the end of the year or a little later. However, we are not vaccinating enough. We need to increase the pace, especially with the city opening up.” He added that epidemiologists believe that over five million citizens have already been exposed to Covid-19. “Mathematically, with around 7 lakh Covid19 cases multiplied by their contacts, the final number turns out to be 3.5 million,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:17 AM IST