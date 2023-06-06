Mumbai News: Over 90% Of Those Who Received Ex-gratia Payouts During Covid-19 Yet To Return Money

Mumbai: Over 90% Of Those Who Received Ex-gratia Payouts During Covid-19 Yet To Return Money | representative pic

Mumbai: Less than 10% of people who received additional ex-gratia payments during Covid-19 have returned the extra amount to the state government, according to data provided by Disaster Management Department.

The department said 2,053 people had made additional claims during the pandemic, out of whom only 166 have returned the extra money. The department disbursed more than ₹10 crore in extra claims, of which only ₹84 lakh has been returned. Health officials said they have directed their officers to follow up with those who are yet to return the money.

Covid toll and compensation in Maharashtra

An official in the Disaster Management Cell said Maharashtra’s Covid-19 toll currently stands at 1.48 lakh, but as many as 2.08 lakh applications for compensation have been cleared and ₹1,042 crore paid out till June 2. A notification was issued last September directing district collectors to send out notices and recover the excess amounts or, failing that, file FIRs. The discrepancy between approved applications for ex gratia payments and the state’s official toll came to light after a Supreme Court directive expanding the ambit of the payout.

“So far we have recovered ₹84 lakh from recipients of additional payout across the state. However, others who have not come forward or are not willing to return are being investigated by the officers of respective districts and, accordingly, action will be taken against them,” an official said.

In 2021, the Supreme Court approved the Centre’s scheme of granting ₹50,000 ex gratia to the kin of all those who died in the pandemic. Later, the court expanded the ambit of Covid-19 deaths in response to a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. As per the directive, “No state shall deny the benefit solely on the ground that a person’s death certificate did not specify the cause of death as due to the novel coronavirus disease.”

The court ruled that deaths occurring within 30 days from getting tested or clinically determined as Covid-19 case shall be considered Covid-19 death, even if the death happened outside a health facility. Hence, the kin of those who died by suicide after testing positive for Covid-19 were also eligible for the compensation.

Reasons of duplicated applications

The government had declared an ex gratia of ₹50,000 for relatives of those who died in the pandemic. According to officials, there are many reasons for applications being duplicated. One is that in some cases the same application was filed in different jurisdictions. Claims for relief were raised twice in many cases and even three times in some.

The senior disaster management official said they had so far scrutinised 2,053 applications for additional payouts and the numbers of those returning the excess could go higher. “Most of them were hesitant to return the additional payout, after which notices were sent through the respective collectorates reminding them of the order issued in September last year of strict action if they refuse to return the money,” the official said.