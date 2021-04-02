COVID-19: Only legislators, kin allowed to use MLA hostels in Mumbai

With a view to protect the members of both the houses of the Maharashtra Legislature from COVID- 19, the Legislature Secretariat has barred outsiders from using the two MLA hostels in Mumbai.

A letter from legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat to the legislators said entry to the MLA hostels will be prohibited for party workers, visitors and patients visiting Mumbai for treatment.

The letter said the premises will be used only by legislators, their family members and one authorised personal assistant.

Bhagwat said the directives have been issued by presiding officers of both houses.

He said the directives will be in place for the next few months till the COVID-19 situation comes under control.