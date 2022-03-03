COVID-19: Omicron variant continues to rule over Mumbai

Mumbai: Omicron continues to rule over Mumbai as 100 percent of the total samples sent to Kasturba Laboratory were detected with the variant.

The tenth genome sequencing report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that the Omicron variant was found in all the samples sent to the Kasturba Laboratory. The civic body had sent 237 samples for sequencing, of which 100 per cent of samples were detected with the Omicron variant.

The health department has made an appeal for the adherence to strict Covid preventive measures.

According to the Municipal Public Health Department, a total of 376 samples were tested for the 10th round. Of these, 237 samples were from BMC area, while the remaining samples were from outside BMC area. Out of the 237 samples in the BMC area, 100%, i.e. all 237 samples were found to be infected with the subtype 'Omicron'.

Determination of the genetic variants of the ‘Covid-19’ virus has been carried out regularly since August 2021. According to the Department of Public Health, genetic predisposition to the Covid virus can be used to distinguish between two or more species of the same virus which makes it easier to determine the exact direction of treatment in this regard.

Of the 237 samples tested, 25 samples ranged in age from 0 to 18. Out of which, 4 samples are in the age group of 0 to 5 years, 9 samples are in the age group of 6 to 12 years, and 12 samples were in the age group of 13 to 18 years. All of these specimens were found to be infected with a subtype of the Covid virus, Omicron.

The BMC has appealed everyone to strictly adhere to the ‘Covid-19’ virus prevention guidelines at their own level and has called for proper use of masks, keeping a safe distance between two or more persons, regular and proper washing of hands with soap and avoidance of congestion.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:54 PM IST