COVID-19: Mumbai witnesses 16.5% rise in active cases between December 14 to December 20

Mumbai witnessed a 16.50 per cent rise in the number of active Covid cases in the last seven days. According to available data, there were 1,769 active cases until December 14; these had spiked to 2,061 by December 20.

Similarly, the doubling rate in the city has dropped to 2,095 days from 2,563 during the same period. Civic officials attributed this to the increase in testing over the last seven days, owing to a greater number of international travellers returning to Mumbai. Moreover, they are have also ramped up tracking of contacts, due to which the number has swelled.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, too, attributed the increase to more rigorous checking at the airport. A matter of concern was that some the wards too had witnessed a surge in weekly growth rate. Considering that there will be a rush of incoming travellers in the next few days and there will be Christmas gatherings and celebrations in the run-up to New Year’s eve, ward officers have been asked to step up testing, screening and tracking.

“We had expected cases to increase after Diwali but there was only a marginal surge; but there is additional concern now on account of Omicron. So, we have decided to increase screening in each ward and look for any foreign travellers who have slipped through. With testing being stepped up, the active cases have surged, which is a matter of concern and we need to take measures to curb them,” he said.

According to the experts, a higher doubling time means it is taking longer for the cases to double and indicates that the infection is spreading slower. Conversely, a lower doubling time suggests a faster spread of infection.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the increase in numbers is a matter of concern which needs to be addressed very aggressively with proper protocols in place. To meet the challenge, they will be closely monitoring each district for the next 15 days. “People from many states and abroad have started moving in and around Maharashtra, including Mumbai; this too has added to the surge,’’ he said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, said the decrease in doubling rate is mainly due to increase in daily cases of Covid-19. “It means that the city is once again seeing a higher number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis,” she said. Some wards have also witnessed a surge in the weekly growth rate.

December 14 1769 days

Dec 15 1797

Dec 16 1873

Dec 17 1940

Dec 18 1948

Dec 19 2081

Dec 20 2061

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:11 PM IST