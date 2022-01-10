COVID-19: Mumbai stands at number nine in Maharashtra in terms of vaccinating children

Mumbai stands at number nine in Maharashtra in terms of vaccinating only 70,858 children in the last one week compared to Pune vaccinating 1.98 lakh children between 15-18 years of age, followed by Thane (1.82 lakh), Ahmednagar (1.17 lakh) and Nashik (1.15 lakh) during the same period.

Civic officials attributed this poor performance to the fewer number of vaccine centres activated in the city compared to other districts that have activated all their centres and also have set up booths at schools and colleges for the children. Health officials said considering more teenagers are being infected the civic body should activate all its centres and vaccinate all the children within a given time.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the poor strategy in conducting vaccination drives for children has led to poor response at all the centres. Moreover compared to other cities or districts Mumbai will be lagging as there are limited centres to vaccinate children.

“We were very keen on setting up vaccination camps at the schools and colleges but the covid-19 task force members did not approve of the plan fearing adverse events. So far we have not reported any adverse events so we have now planned to start a vaccination drive in the college campus,” he said. However, they have plans to activate all centres for children so that they can be vaccinated within a target. Moreover, the city had the resources to finish vaccinating this group in a month.

Santosh Shetty, COO, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani School said there might be several factors due to which the number of children taking COVID vaccine is less in private hospitals. As most of the children are getting infected following which they are home isolating themselves. “Currently numbers are less at private hospitals but it will increase accordingly as the infection rate drops in children. Moreover, if someone is infected then they cannot take COVID vaccine for the next three months so in case of children this might be the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior health experts have urged children and their parents to come forward and get their children vaccinated stating that the covid infection rate amongst the children increased compared to the second wave.

“Mostly, teen and pre-teen individuals who have not been vaccinated and thus lack protective antibodies, are getting infected. However, the trend is not alarming and young patients have mild symptoms,” he said.



Districtwise data

Mumbai- 70,858

Pune- 1.98 lakh

Thane- 1.82 lakh

Ahmednagar- 1.17 lakh

Nashik - 1.15 lakh

Kolhapur- 92,946

Sangli- 88,513

Satara- 81,400

Latur- 69,956

Palghar- 65,618

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:14 PM IST