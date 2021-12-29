COVID-19: Mumbai sees 70 percent spike in cases, Delhi 50 percent

Mumbai and Delhi are both grappling yet again with an invisible stalker. The financial capital on Tuesday recorded 1,377 fresh Covid cases and one death, registering a spooky 70 per cent spike in a 24-hour period. The national capital was a close second, recording a 50 per cent jump with 496 cases.

Mumbai, invariably one up on Delhi, also registered a positivity rate of 4.25 per cent. This has taken the total number of active cases in the city to 5803.

The city had clocked 809 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with three deaths. On Sunday, the city recorded 922 cases. The surge comes amid increasing cases of Omicron – the highly infectious variant whose numbers are steadily going up in the country.

Thankfully, no new Omicron case was detected in the state on Tuesday. A total of 167 cases the superspreader variant have been found in Maharashtra to date.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:25 AM IST