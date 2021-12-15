COVID-19: Mumbai reports zero deaths, third such day this year; 238 new cases registered

Mumbai reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on December 15, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,65,934.

210 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,45,200. Now, there are 1797 active cases in the city

City recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, it is the third such day in this year. The other zero-death day for the city was October 17.

On Wednesday, 43,556 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 129,48,684 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,514 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:36 PM IST