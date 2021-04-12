COVID-19: Mumbai reports a dip in cases as 6,905 test positive, 43 succumb to virus on April 12

Mumbai on Sunday reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 6,905 fresh cases. Since the last few days, cases were reported between 9k to 10k on a daily basis. Although, with over 6,000 cases the testing rate too has dipped. On April 11, 52,159 tests were conducted in city while today only 39,398 samples were tested.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 43 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,060. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,27,119 COVID-19 cases.