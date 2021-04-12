COVID-19: Mumbai reports a dip in cases as 6,905 test positive, 43 succumb to virus on April 12

Mumbai on Sunday reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 6,905 fresh cases. Since the last few days, cases were reported between 9k to 10k on a daily basis. Although, with over 6,000 cases the testing rate too has dipped. On April 11, 52,159 tests were conducted in city while today only 39,398 samples were tested.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 43 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,060. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,27,119 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 90,267 active patients. On Monday, 9,037 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,23,678. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 36 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Monday tested 39,398 people.
