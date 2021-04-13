Mumbai

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,898 new cases, 26 deaths on April 13

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 26 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,086

Mumbai: A health worker conducts thermal screening of passengers at Dadar Railway Station, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021.
Mumbai on Tuesday reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 7,898 fresh cases. Since the last few days, cases were reported between 9k to 10k on a daily basis.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 26 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,086. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,35,017 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 98,165 active patients. On Tuesday, 11,263 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,23,678. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 38 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 49,320 people.

