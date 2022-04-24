COVID-19: Mumbai reports 73 cases, 55 recoveries, and zero deaths

Mumbai today reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,39,203.

A total of 55 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 10,129 days, whereas the growth rate is at 0.007%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

521 active cases are there in the city.

#COVID19 | Mumbai reports 73 cases, 55 recoveries, and zero deaths; Active cases stand at 521 pic.twitter.com/vHCJmKal9b — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:24 PM IST