Home / Mumbai / COVID-19: Mumbai reports 73 cases, 55 recoveries, and zero deaths

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 73 cases, 55 recoveries, and zero deaths

521 active cases are there in the city.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 73 cases, 55 recoveries, and zero deaths | PTI
Mumbai today reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,39,203.

A total of 55 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 10,129 days, whereas the growth rate is at 0.007%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:24 PM IST