COVID-19: Mumbai reports 6,032 new cases, 12 deaths

After dropping for five days in a row, daily coronavirus cases marginally rose to 6,032 in Mumbai on Wednesday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection and 18,241 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 10,17,999, while the death toll jumped to 16,488, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases also dipped below the 50,000-mark.

The financial capital's positivity rate stood at 12.89 per cent, up from 12.51 per cent on Monday. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

According to the bulletin, 60,291 new tests were carried out in the city, slightly more than a day ago, taking their cumulative tally to 1,47,78,095.

Since the last five days, the daily COVID-19 cases were going down steadily, while fatalities were going up.

Mumbai had reported 5,956 cases on Monday, pushing the overall count above the 10-lakh mark, and 12 fatalities.

The active case count dropped from 50,757 a day ago in the metropolis, which has a coronavirus recovery rate of 94 per cent.

According to the bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84 per cent, or 5,165, were asymptomatic. Only 575 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 95 are on oxygen support.

It said 5,265 out of 38,116 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, or 13.8 per cent of the total, were currently occupied in the city.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 1.10 per cent between January 11 and January 17, while the case doubling rate was 61 days, as per the bulletin.

Mumbai has 52 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), the civic body said.

The city had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:01 PM IST