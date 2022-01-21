e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,008 new cases, 12 deaths

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,008 new cases, 12 deaths | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Daily coronavirus cases marginally went down to 5,008 in Mumbai on Friday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,913 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 1,028,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Check other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 5008

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 12913

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 9,95,338

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

  • Total Active Pts. - 14178

  • Doubling Rate - 93 Days

  • Growth Rate (14 Jan - 20 Jan)- 0.72%

