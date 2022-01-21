COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,008 new cases, 12 deaths

Daily coronavirus cases marginally went down to 5,008 in Mumbai on Friday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,913 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 1,028,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Check other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 5008

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 12913

Total Recovered Pts. - 9,95,338

Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

Total Active Pts. - 14178

Doubling Rate - 93 Days

Growth Rate (14 Jan - 20 Jan)- 0.72%

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:43 PM IST