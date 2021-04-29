COVID-19: Mumbai reports 4,192 cases, 82 deaths on April 29, fatality count crosses 13,000

Mumbai on Thursday reported 4,192 fresh COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 13,072. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,44,699 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 64,018 active patients. On Thursday, 5,650 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,66,051. The city's recovery rate is now at 88%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 79 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 38,848 people.
