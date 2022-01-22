COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,568 new cases, 10 deaths

Daily coronavirus cases marginally went down to 3568 in Mumbai on Saturday, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection and 231 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 1,032,283, while the death toll jumped to 16,522, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Check other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 3568

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 231

Total Recovered Pts. - 9,95,569

Overall Recovery Rate - 96%

Total Active Pts. - 17497

Doubling Rate - 105 Days

Growth Rate (15 Jan - 21 Jan)- 0.64%



Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:17 PM IST