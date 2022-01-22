e-Paper Get App

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,568 new cases, 10 deaths

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,568 new cases, 10 deaths | File Photo

Daily coronavirus cases marginally went down to 3568 in Mumbai on Saturday, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection and 231 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 1,032,283, while the death toll jumped to 16,522, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Check other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 3568

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 231

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 9,95,569

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 96%

  • Total Active Pts. - 17497

  • Doubling Rate - 105 Days

  • Growth Rate (15 Jan - 21 Jan)- 0.64%

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
