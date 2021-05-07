COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,039 new cases, 71 deaths on May 7; active cases now 49,499

With the addition of 3,039 new COVID-19 cases on May 7, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,71,394. Now, there are 49,499 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 71 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 13,687, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 4052 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,06,435.
On Friday, 35,224 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.
Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000. However, May 3 reported the lowest count rate with just 23,542 tests.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)