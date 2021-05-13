COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,946 fresh cases, 68 deaths on May 13

With the addition of 1,946 new COVID-19 cases on May 13, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,84,048. Now, there are 38,649 active cases in the city. On May 11, the city reported lowest single day spike since March 30 with just 1,717 cases.

Mumbai reported 68 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,076, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 2,037 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,29,410.

On Thursday, 30,886 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.