COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,657 new cases, lowest since March 12; 62 deaths

With the addition of 1,657 new COVID-19 cases on May 14, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,85,705. Now, there are 37,656 active cases in the city. This is city's lowest single day spike since March 12. On March 12, the city reported had reported 1,646 cases.
Mumbai reported 62 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 14,138, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 2,572 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,31,982.
On Friday, 25,205 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.
Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000. However, May 3 reported the lowest count rate with just 23,542 tests.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.