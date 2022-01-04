COVID-19: Mumbai reports 10,860 new cases, highest since April 2021

Mumbai reported 10,860 new cases and 2 deaths today. 9,665 patients among them are asymptomatic i.e. 89% of hospitalized patients.

834 patients are hospitalised today. 52 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 4,491 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.7% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Patients recovery rate is currently 92% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.63% and doubling rate of patients is 110 days.

BMC has traced 31,015 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 16 containment zones in BMC region and 389 building are sealed.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST