e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai registers sharp dip in cases with 13,648 fresh infections

27,214 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai on Monday, January 10, reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases which is lower than yesterday. However, 83 percent of patients are asymptomatic. With today's cases, the tally reached 928,220.

27,214 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 805,333. Now, there are 103,862 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 16,411 as per data released by the city's civic body.

ALSO READ

'She is corona spreader': Kangana Ranaut slammed for stepping out in Mumbai without a mask yet again 'She is corona spreader': Kangana Ranaut slammed for stepping out in Mumbai without a mask yet again

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
Advertisement