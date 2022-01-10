COVID-19: Mumbai registers sharp dip in cases with 13,648 fresh infections

Mumbai on Monday, January 10, reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases which is lower than yesterday. However, 83 percent of patients are asymptomatic. With today's cases, the tally reached 928,220.

27,214 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 805,333. Now, there are 103,862 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 16,411 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:29 PM IST