COVID-19: Mumbai records sharp rise in cases with more than 1300 fresh infections in a day

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded a sharp rise in cases with more than 1300 fresh infections in a day. The city today reported 1377 covid cases which is highest since March 9, 2021 when 1240 cases were recorded.

On June 4, the city had logged 973 cases in a day.

With today's fresh cases, Mumbai's total tally reached 7,73,298.

338 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,48,537. Now, there are 5803 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,374 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 32,369 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 130,34,764 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 841 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.09 percent.

There are total 01 containment zones in the city and 37 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:24 PM IST