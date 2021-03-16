COVID-19: Mumbai records massive surge in cases as 1,922 test positive, 4 succumb to virus on March 16

Mumbai on Sunday (March 16) recorded 1,922 new Covid-19 cases while 1236 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the last five months. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.45 percent. The city recorded 4 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1922 new cases on Thursday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,47,581. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 15,263.

The state on Monday reported 10,671 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 21,44,743. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 92.07 per cent.