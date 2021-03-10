COVID-19: Mumbai records huge surge in cases as 1539 test positive, highest in the last five months

Mumbai on Wednesday (March 10) recorded 1539 new Covid-19 cases while 888 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the last five months. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.32 per cent. The city recorded 5 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1539 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,37,123. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 11,379.

The state on Tuesday reported 12,182 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 20,89,294. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 93.34 per cent.