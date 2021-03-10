COVID-19: Mumbai records huge surge in cases as 1539 test positive, highest in the last five months

Mumbai on Wednesday (March 10) recorded 1539 new Covid-19 cases while 888 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the last five months. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.32 per cent. The city recorded 5 deaths today.
Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1539 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,37,123. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 11,379.
The state on Tuesday reported 12,182 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 20,89,294. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 93.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 9,000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Sunday reported 9927 fresh Covid-19 cases, higher than March 8 (8744). With 9927 new cases today, the caseload in the state rose to 22,38,398 while 56 fatalities were reported.
The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC also stepping up containment measures.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)