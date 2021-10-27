COVID-19: Mumbai records 420 new cases, 4 deaths on October 27

Mumbai reported 420 new COVID-19 cases on October 27, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,54,669.

355 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,31,749. Now, there are 4,161 active cases in the city

City recorded deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,229 as per data released by the city's civic body

On Wednesday, 39,036 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 112,72,285 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 1,373 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 41 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:35 PM IST