COVID-19: Mumbai records 408 new cases, 6 deaths on October 24

Mumbai reported 408 new COVID-19 cases on October 24, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,53,680.

531 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,30,714. Now, there are 4,227 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,213 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 41,110 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 112,13,820 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 1,328 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 43 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:46 PM IST