COVID-19: Mumbai records 293 new cases, 5 deaths on October 26

Mumbai reported 293 new COVID-19 cases on October 26, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,54,249.

329 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,31,394. Now, there are 4,101 active cases in the city

City recorded deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,225 as per data released by the city's civic body

On Tuesday, 31,280 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 112,72,285 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 1,368 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 43 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Two minor boys drown to death after falling in pit dug up for water supply line repair

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:44 PM IST