COVID-19: Mumbai records 276 new cases, 7 deaths on October 25

Mumbai reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on October 25, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,53,956.

351 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,31,065. Now, there are 4,14 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 16,220 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 27,185b tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 112,41,005 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 1,314 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 43 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:54 PM IST