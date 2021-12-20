COVID-19 | Mumbai: Pre-booking RT-PCR test mandatory for international travellers from 'at-risk' countries from today

In the wake of the Omicron threat, passengers arriving at Mumbai airport and five other major airports in India, on or after Monday will have to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests, according to instructions issued last week by the ministry of civil aviation.

In a notification, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said all international travellers from 'at-risk' countries, arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily pre-book an RT-PCR test from December 20.

As per the health ministry, on the list of ‘at-risk’ countries are European nations, including the UK, in addition to South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it will modify its Air Suvidha portal to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from 'at-risk' countries or have visited 'at-risk' countries in the last 14 days.

To stabilize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment, etc., it will be implemented in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad in the first phase, the ministry added.

It further requested to issue advisory to all airlines to check mandatory pre-booking of their passengers before boarding the flight. "In case any passenger is having any difficultly in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding, but it would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing,” the notification added.

How can international travellers pre-book RT-PCR tests?

Step 1: Go to the official website for the international airport of the city you are travelling to.

Step 2: Select the 'Book COVID-19 Test' tab

Step 3: Choose travel type and key in required details such as name, Aadhaar card/passport number etc.

Step 4: After entering all the details, select the type of test (RT-PCR/ Rapid RT-PCR)

Step 5: Book the test

RT-PCR test price

For a standard RT-PCR test, the price is Rs 500, while for a rapid PCR test, a traveller will have to pay Rs 1,975.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:17 AM IST