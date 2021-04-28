COVID-19: Mumbai police gets 16,725 requests for e-passes, issues only 3,381

Mumbai Police have issued 3,381 passes to motorists for travelling inter-district or inter-state in case of extreme emergencies. Police have issued only over 20 per cent of the requests received by the citizens on the portal covid19.mhpolice.in.

Ever since the state police instructed police to issue e-passes for inter-state and inter-district travel, a number of motorists have been requesting e-passes, mostly citing their family is unwell or a loved one has passed away, however, one is issued the e-pass only after verifying the emergent need.

The e-pass system, which was reintroduced by the Maharashtra Police, which came into effect on Friday, had seen a number of citizens applying for it to cross the district and state borders. Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that of the 16,725 requests received for e-passes from the citizens, Mumbai Police granted e-pass only to 3,381 people, after due verification and only in case of unavoidable circumstances.

Meanwhile, citizens from all walks of life requested e-passes for various reasons, right from travelling for work to attending to a family member who was alone or unwell. Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has been meticulously answering all the e-pass queries put up by the users to give some clarity to the confusion. One Twitter user, Pritesh Shetty asked, "I want to travel Surat by road and will return same day what's the rule now? Do we need a pass or carrying RTPCR is ok? Please guide", to which Mumbai Police replied, "E-pass is required. Please apply for an E-pass at covid19.mhpolice.in".

In another tweet, a user, Harshal Yewale asked Mumbai Police that since colour coded stickers system was stopped, how to get an e-pass to attend a family member's wedding ceremony, to which police replied, "Please apply for an E-pass at covid19.mhpolice.in". A similar reply was given to a user, Imran Shaikh, who had put up his query, that read, "My mom's mom is very serious in Vijapur district and she wants to visit there to see her and need some money and they are farmers and she is admitted in Devgiri Hospital. We stay in Mumbai and we'll go by our pvt car. I'll carry doc certificate, will that be okay?"

A Twitter user, Sanitized, asked Mumbai Police, "Me and my wife will be travelling from Mira Road to airport. As my father passed away in Lucknow due to accident and hospitals not attendant him. Do I need any pass. @Lucknow Airport please do not humiliate us when we reach," to which Mumbai Police replied, "Yes sir, E-pass is required. Please apply for an E-pass at covid19.mhpolice.in". Another user, Prateek Mishra, was given a similar answer by Mumbai Police, when he asked, "I want to return to my home in Pune in my personal car from Bangalore before Karnataka lockdown starts tomorrow. I am not able to find any relevant details on the rules to enter Maharashtra and go till Pune. Can you please suggest?"

One can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/ and submit the necessary documents and mention the reason for their extreme emergency travel. Those, who do not have access to the online system, can visit the nearest police station and get assistance for filing an e-pass and procure it, added the official.

DCP Chaitanya S added that e-passes will be issued only after proper enquiries and the applicant can either take a printout or save it on their smartphone for reference. "Only those who have to travel for extreme emergencies should avail the e-pass. Very importantly, the e-pass will be issued by Mumbai Police to exit the city limits and not enter it. The authority of approval or rejection of e-passes is exclusive with the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai Police Commissionerate," DCP Chaitanya S added.